Thomas J. Shumosic
Thomas J. Shumosic

Thomas J. Shumosic, 89, of Newark, DE, died on August 19, 2020.

Born to Leon Shumosic and Jennie (Waiter) Shumosic in West Nanticoke PA, Tom graduated from Harter High School in West Nanticoke, PA and the University of Delaware. He served in the United States Air Force. Tom worked in the Engineering Department for DuPont for 34 years and after his retirement, worked for AllStates Engineering for an additional 4 years.

He was a long-time volunteer with the Delaware State Golf Association, where he served as a Rules Marshall, among other roles. He was also a long-time President of the Holy Angels Athletic Association, he served on the Board of the Newark National Little League and he was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.

Tom was pre-deceased by his son, Arnold P. Shumosic; and is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances A. Shumosic of Newark, DE; his daughter, Ann T. Shumosic of Glen Lyon, PA; and his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas F. and Stephanie Shumosic of Wilmington, DE. Tom had 3 grandchildren that he loved deeply, Andrew Shumosic (Northridge, CA), Rebecca Shumosic (Newark, DE) and Emily Shumosic (Clearwater, FL).

Tom will be dearly missed by all of his friends especially his friends and associates from the DSGA and his Tailgate Crew at UD football.

The funeral service and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to the University of Delaware. Please forward donations to: Gifts Processing, 83 E. Main St, 3rd Floor, Newark, DE 19716. Make checks payable to 'University of Delaware' and include on the memo line "in memory of Thomas J. Shumosic". Donations will be directed to the College of Engineering discretionary fund at the University of Delaware. Messages of condolence may be sent to mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
August 21, 2020
Tom was a dear friend in our days at Holy Angels school when our kids attended, It was a treasure knowing him!
William Griffith
Friend
