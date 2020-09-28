Thomas James Blest
Wilmington - Thomas James Blest of Wilmington, age 76 passed away Peacefully on Sept
6th 2020.
Thomas was born on Feb 1st, 1944 in Wilmington, Delaware to James Thomas Blest and Florence Marie Ford.
Thomas was a member of the Navy where he received an Honorable Discharge.
Thomas was an over the road truck driver and visited almost every state and Canada. He also enjoyed working at Delaware Park in his later years.
Thomas always enjoyed horse racing and watching the Eagles and Phillies.
Thomas is survived by his sons Thomas Mark Blest (Jaxx) of Delaware his son Robert Wayne Blest (Lesa) of Ohio and his Daughter Alice Marie Lane (Keith) of Florida. His estranged wife Linda Blest also of Florida.
Thomas had 5 Grandchildren Crystal, Shane, Skyler, Paige and Desiree.
Thomas also had 5 great Grandchildren Michael, Kaitlynn, Lily, Maizey and LunaFreya. Services will be private.
To place an online condolence please visit Corletolatinafuneralhome.com
302.652.6642