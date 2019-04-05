|
|
Thomas John Walker, Jr.
Frankford - Thomas John Walker, Jr., age 65, of Frankford, DE, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Delaware Hospice Center. He was born in Camden, NJ, on January 16, 1954 son of the late Thomas J. Walker, Sr. and Rose Theresa (Kane) Walker.
Mr. Walker made his career as a CDL truck driver, making numerous long and short hauls including driving horses cross country. After many years, he retired as a truck driver from Mountaire Farms. In his spare time, Mr. Walker loved fishing, crabbing, camping, and hunting and was an avid sports player in his younger years. He was also a skilled carpenter and was known to always extend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife Tammy Walker of Frankford, DE; two daughters: Marie Hastings (Mark) of Salisbury, MD and Kandi Lecates (Scott) of Stockton, MD; four siblings: Rose Walker (Russ Mullen) of Ocean View, DE, Rene Bentley (Keith) of Elverson, PA, John Walker (Paula) of New Castle, DE, and Ricky Green (Darlene) of Middletown, DE; two granddaughters: Serenity Hastings of Salisbury, MD and Mylan Lecates of Stockton, MD; four nieces: Sherri Clark (Paul) of Fairfax Station, VA, Jenn Frank of Wellington, FL, Sarah Allem (Jesse) of Honey Brook, PA, and Kellie Walker (Mike McCracken) of New Castle, DE; four nephews: Bobby Gilchrist (Kelly) of New Orleans, LA, Will Bentley (Hannah) of Philadelphia, PA, Dave Bentley of Philadelphia, PA, and Tommy Walker of New Castle, DE; and five great nieces: Julia Clark of New York, NY, Megan, Maddie, and Lily Clark, all of Fairfax Station, VA, and Fallon Gilchrist of New Orleans, LA.
A Celebration of Mr. Walker's Life will be held on May 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Christiana Hilton, 100 Continental Drive, Newark, DE 19713.
Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or by visiting their website at www.DelawareHospice.org.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 5, 2019