Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dempsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph "Tom" Dempsey Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Joseph "Tom" Dempsey Sr. Obituary
Thomas Joseph "Tom" Dempsey, Sr.

Townsend - Thomas Joseph "Tom" Dempsey, Sr., age 73, of Townsend, DE, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Born in Pleasantville, NJ on June 15, 1946, he was a son of the late William H. and Henrietta M. (Lee) Dempsey, Sr. Tom was a graduate of Pleasantville High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Tom loved to sing and play the organ; he was in times past associated with barber shop quartet singing groups. He was a devout Catholic and was ever grateful to Ben and others who delivered communion. In his spare time, Tom loved to go fishing and swimming but what he loved most and best was spending time with friends and family. He valued his relationship with his ex-wife, whom he greatly admired. Tom became very close to his friend, Lacy Holly, and to many of his office staff, attending many of the office events and celebrations. They shared meals, Christmas shopping, many laughs and talked about times both good and bad.

Tom would like to have personally said goodbye to his many neighbors and many of the members of the local banking and Walmart communities. He wanted to extend a special thank you to his dear friend, Jennifer, for her near nightly calls over the last several years, and to Evelyn Tyler, for her Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner invitations. He would also like to thank his caretaker, Carlos Martinez, and Carlos' grandmother, Iona, for their friendship and love.

Tom is survived by 4 children; 3 grandchildren; 3 brothers; a sister; and many nieces and nephews.

Interment will be held privately in Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township, NJ near his mother and father.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -