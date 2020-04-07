|
Thomas "Tom" Joseph Murray
Rehoboth Beach - Thomas "Tom" Joseph Murray, age 79 of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware (formerly of Philadelphia, PA), died peacefully on Friday, April 3rd, 2020.
Tom is survived by his sister, Kathleen (Mitchell) and his four nieces and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Katherine (Brooks) and his life partner, Charlie Sweitzer.
Tom was born on April 11, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from Villanova University with his bachelor's degree and his master's degree from St. Joseph University. He spent his entire working career as a teacher in the public-school system of Philadelphia. After 30+ years teaching, Tom retired to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He enjoyed the beach, spending time with his family and friends as well as volunteering.
A Funeral Mass will be held privately at the St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, West Chester, PA. Also, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled soon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be sent to Compassionate Care Hospice, 600 North Jackson, Suite 103, Media, PA 19063.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 North Church St. West Chester, PA, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020