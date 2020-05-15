Thomas Karl Keulmann
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Karl Keulmann

Wilmington - Tom Keulmann, 61, was born June 20, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois to Karl and Erika Keulmann. The family moved to Wilmington, DE in 1967 where Tom spent most of his adult life.

He was a devoted son, quintessential baby brother, fun uncle, and great friend. Tom enjoyed: watching sports - especially football, classic rock music, his cat Noodles, and spending time with family and friends. His unrivaled ability to tell a joke or recount a story will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Erika Schneider Keulmann; sister Angelika Ferrari (Michael); brothers: Michael (Susan), Stephen (Debbie), Christopher (Phyllis); and nieces and nephews: Nick, Emily, Melissa, Christine, Cindy, Samantha, Kathryn and Alex; and lifelong friends: Johnny, Chip, Joe and Steve. He was preceded in death by his father, Karl Keulmann.

Services and Burial will be private. Messages of condolence may be sent to: mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved