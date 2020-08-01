1/1
Thomas L. Gildea
Thomas L. Gildea

Wilmington - Thomas Leo Gildea, a native of Wilmington, Delaware passed away suddenly on July 26, 2020. Tom was born on April 1, 1959, son of the late Robert and Mary Gildea. Tom was a graduate of St. Mark's High School. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. A successful businessman in the landscaping and construction industry. Tom was blessed with the gift of gab and became fast friends with all who met him. Tom's charm, kindness and personality shined. He was a loving, devoted and proud father and grandfather.

Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Gildea.

He is survived by his son Thomas J. Gildea, Daughter-in-Law Chelsey Gildea and grandson Jameson Gildea; his sisters, Mary E. Gomez and Graceann Gildea; and his brothers, Robert, Paul and Vincent Gildea, all of Wilmington.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial on Tues, Aug 4 at 11:00am at St. John the Beloved R.C. Church, 905 Milltown Rd., Wilm., DE. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Wounded Warriors Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

www.delawarefuneral.com






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
