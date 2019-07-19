Services
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N Claymont St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-7065
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Haile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Haile


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. Haile Obituary
Thomas L. Haile

Wilmington - "Mr. Bojangles," born on Dec. 28, 1941 in Lancaster, SC to the late Geneva Crockett and Sherman Massey. At age 77, he went home to be with the Lord at his residence on Sun., July 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He leaves his wife, Harriett Haile; children; Julie Haile, Thomas Haile, Jr., Kevin Haile (Val Richards) and Rodney Haile (Andrea); 14 siblings; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 11am, Mon., July 22 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 N. Claymont St., Wilm., DE; viewing from 9-10:45am.

His burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.