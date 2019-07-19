|
Thomas L. Haile
Wilmington - "Mr. Bojangles," born on Dec. 28, 1941 in Lancaster, SC to the late Geneva Crockett and Sherman Massey. At age 77, he went home to be with the Lord at his residence on Sun., July 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves his wife, Harriett Haile; children; Julie Haile, Thomas Haile, Jr., Kevin Haile (Val Richards) and Rodney Haile (Andrea); 14 siblings; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11am, Mon., July 22 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 N. Claymont St., Wilm., DE; viewing from 9-10:45am.
His burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 19, 2019