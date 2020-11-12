1/1
Dr. Thomas L. Pugh
Dr. Thomas L. Pugh

On Sunday morning, October 18, 2020, Dr. Thomas L. Pugh, died at age 90 with Pat (Tessier) Pugh, his wife of 67 years, at his side. Tom was a loving husband and father to four children.

Tom was born December 13, 1929 in Essex, Ontario, Canada to Philip and Elsie (King) Pugh and was the older brother to Reg Pugh. Moving to Detroit, MI the family became naturalized US citizens in 1943. After high school in Detroit, Tom earned BS, MS and PhD degrees in chemistry, graduating from Wayne State University in 1956.

On June 13, 1953 Tom married Patricia Tessier Pugh in Detroit, MI. Upon graduation, Tom accepted a position with the DuPont Company in Wilmington, DE. In Wilmington, Pat and Tom raised four children: James, Katherine, Robert and Elizabeth. In 1985, Tom transferred to Conoco working 6 years in Ponca City, OK and finishing his Conoco career in 1994 after 4 years in Oslo, Norway. Always one to keep his mind active, Tom consulted and taught college chemistry courses well into retirement. After living in Ashville, NC and Milwaukee, WI Tom spent the past 14 years southwest of Atlanta in Newnan, GA.

Tom enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and gardening. He also took an active interest in his children's activities serving as an assistant scout master.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Philip; mother, Elsie; brother Reg and grand daughter Madison Leigh Wright. He is survived by his wife, Pat; four children: James, Katherine (Wright), Robert and Elizabeth; 6 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A virtual memorial service is being planned for family and friends on December 13th. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cff.org in the memory of Madison Leigh Wright.




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
