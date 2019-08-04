|
Thomas M. "Tom" Holleran
New Castle - Thomas M. "Tom" Holleran, age 56, of New Castle, DE, passed peacefully surrounded by his family and friends after a courageous battle against cancer on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on April 9, 1963, he was a son of the late David R. Holleran and Carolyn (Moseley) Samuelson. Tom worked as a casting department supervisor for National Roll Kote in New Castle for over 20 years. He also was the owner of Affordable Tax Service. Tom served his community as the President of the Homeowners Association in Colton Meadow. He was an avid golfer with the Chasers League at Deerfield Country Club and enjoyed many trips to Myrtle Beach to golf. Tom was a league bowler at Bowlerama in New Castle. His greatest sports passion was cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, and hosting family and friends for Eagles games. Tom also loved to cook and barbeque. He was very patriotic and loved his country.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Holleran. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Dianne C. (Hall) Holleran; children, Christine E. Holleran of Bear and Robert M. Holleran of New Castle; siblings, Judith Morris of Bear, Karen Holleran-Flaherty (Ed) of Bradenton, FL, Suzanne Dyal of Newark, Donna Frieze (Terry) of Middletown, David Holleran (Dana) of Wilmington, Laurie Holleran of Bradenton, FL, Timothy Frith of Bear and twin brother, Timothy Holleran (Mary) of Middletown; and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Margaret of Scotland R.C. Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or the SPCA, 600 South St, New Castle, DE 19720.
