Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Roder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Roder


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. Roder Obituary
Thomas M. Roder

Hockessin - Thomas Michael Roder passed away peacefully on March, 20, 2020, age 93, at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin, DE. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Renee Lapiner Roder. Thomas is survived by his devoted children, Thomas Robert, James Pierre, Teresa Chase and Mary Stover; also survived by grandchildren, Thomas, Kelsey, Jamie, Christina, Alyssa, Dana, Lea and Erica.

Thomas served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and a doctorate from the University of Minnesota. He worked for the DuPont Company for 40 years. Thomas enjoyed entertaining, gardening and traveling. His sense of humor was appreciated by his friends and family.

Relatives and friends will be invited to funeral services at a future date, when it is safe to gather as a group. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Thomas may be made to Parish of the Resurrection, 3000 Videre Drive, Wilmington, DE 19808.

To offer online condolences, please visit:

www.dohertyfh.com

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -