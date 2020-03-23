|
Thomas M. Roder
Hockessin - Thomas Michael Roder passed away peacefully on March, 20, 2020, age 93, at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin, DE. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Renee Lapiner Roder. Thomas is survived by his devoted children, Thomas Robert, James Pierre, Teresa Chase and Mary Stover; also survived by grandchildren, Thomas, Kelsey, Jamie, Christina, Alyssa, Dana, Lea and Erica.
Thomas served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and a doctorate from the University of Minnesota. He worked for the DuPont Company for 40 years. Thomas enjoyed entertaining, gardening and traveling. His sense of humor was appreciated by his friends and family.
Relatives and friends will be invited to funeral services at a future date, when it is safe to gather as a group. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Thomas may be made to Parish of the Resurrection, 3000 Videre Drive, Wilmington, DE 19808.
