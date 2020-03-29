|
Thomas Martin Ross
Charlotte, NC - February 22, 1939 - March 24, 2020
Thomas Martin Ross, 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his children.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro, NC, and will be announced in the coming months.
He was born on February 22, 1939 in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Alice and Harry Ross. Tom was a graduate of Salesianum High School and University of Delaware, where he studied Chemistry. In 1964 he married Anne Pearson and they moved to Kinston, NC where Tom worked for more than three decades at DuPont. As a chemist, he supported the textile groups at DuPont and later worked in the supply chain for sales and procurement of fiber waste.
In Kinston, Tom and Anne raised four children, hosted numerous exchange students and supported two Vietnamese refugees after the war, forming relationships that became life-long. Tom worked as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and other outreach programs. Tom and Anne retired to Emerald Isle, NC where he enjoyed retirement and a close community of friends. He also spent part of the year in Charlotte, NC to be close to his grandchildren and children, where he shared his love of opera and sports. Tom was a life-long Notre Dame fan and patron of the arts. He was best known for his humor, generosity, advice and deep kindness.
Tom was predeceased by his wife Anne in 2008. Tom is survived by his four children, Andrew Ross, Lauren Ross Bowley DePietro, and Katie Catron, all of Charlotte, and Sarah Ross of Chicago, IL and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marianne Ross (Peter Stone) and his brother James Ross (Barbara).
Memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Opera and Beds for Kids.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020