Thomas McCartney
Wilmington - Thomas P. McCartney, 80, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Wilmington on November 19, 1939, he was the son of the late Francis and Irma (Rothwell) McCartney.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Paoli and husband, Domenick; his daughter, Kimberly McCartney; his grandchildren, Juliana, Domenick and Roman Paoli, Gaige and Graison McCartney; his brothers, Leonard and Kenneth McCartney.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Saturday, February 22 from 9:30-11:00AM. A Remembrance Service will begin at 11:00AM. Interment will be held privately.
Donations in memory of Tom may be made to The Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 (www.ministryofcaring.org). To view a complete obituary for Tom, visit
www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020