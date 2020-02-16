Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McCartney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas McCartney


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas McCartney Obituary
Thomas McCartney

Wilmington - Thomas P. McCartney, 80, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Wilmington on November 19, 1939, he was the son of the late Francis and Irma (Rothwell) McCartney.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Paoli and husband, Domenick; his daughter, Kimberly McCartney; his grandchildren, Juliana, Domenick and Roman Paoli, Gaige and Graison McCartney; his brothers, Leonard and Kenneth McCartney.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Saturday, February 22 from 9:30-11:00AM. A Remembrance Service will begin at 11:00AM. Interment will be held privately.

Donations in memory of Tom may be made to The Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 (www.ministryofcaring.org). To view a complete obituary for Tom, visit

www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -