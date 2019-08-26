Resources
Thomas Miles Snyder

Thomas Miles Snyder Obituary
Thomas Miles Snyder

Wilmington - Thomas Miles Snyder, age 25, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on August 23, 2019.

Tom enjoyed going to Wildwood with his mother and shopping trips with Edie Blair. He enjoyed traveling especially his trip to Los Angeles where he experienced the enjoyment of the California sun, palm trees and the mountains. Tom also enjoyed going to the movies with his dad and spending time with his cat Snowball. He was a graduate of Concord High School. Tom was employed as the office manager at TS Siding.

He is predeceased by his mother Catherine and grandparents Lloyd and Ruth Snyder and Gilbert and Pauline Standish. Survived by his loving father Thomas Snyder and his fiancée Edith Blair. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be private.

Published in The News Journal on Aug. 26, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
