Thomas Miles Snyder
Wilmington - Thomas Miles Snyder, age 25, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on August 23, 2019.
Tom was a sweet and loving son and will be sadly missed by all. He enjoyed going to Wildwood with his mother and shopping trips with Edie Blair. Tom enjoyed traveling especially his trip to Los Angeles where he experienced the enjoyment of the California sun, palm trees and the mountains. He cherished his father, especially when they were just hanging out, going to the movies, or playing the drums together. Tom also enjoyed spending time with his cat Snowball. He was a graduate of Concord High School. Tom was employed as the office manager at TS Siding.
He is predeceased by his mother Catherine and grandparents Lloyd and Ruth Snyder and Gilbert and Pauline Standish. Survived by his loving father Thomas Snyder and his fiancée Edie Blair. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at Lawn Croft Cemetery, 1000 West Ridge Road, Marcus Hook, PA 19061.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, Delaware 19804
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019