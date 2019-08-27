Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Miles Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Miles Snyder Obituary
Thomas Miles Snyder

Wilmington - Thomas Miles Snyder, age 25, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on August 23, 2019.

Tom was a sweet and loving son and will be sadly missed by all. He enjoyed going to Wildwood with his mother and shopping trips with Edie Blair. Tom enjoyed traveling especially his trip to Los Angeles where he experienced the enjoyment of the California sun, palm trees and the mountains. He cherished his father, especially when they were just hanging out, going to the movies, or playing the drums together. Tom also enjoyed spending time with his cat Snowball. He was a graduate of Concord High School. Tom was employed as the office manager at TS Siding.

He is predeceased by his mother Catherine and grandparents Lloyd and Ruth Snyder and Gilbert and Pauline Standish. Survived by his loving father Thomas Snyder and his fiancée Edie Blair. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at Lawn Croft Cemetery, 1000 West Ridge Road, Marcus Hook, PA 19061.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, Delaware 19804

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now