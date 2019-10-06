Services
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Pendergast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas P. Pendergast


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas P. Pendergast Obituary
Thomas P. Pendergast

Golts, MD - Thomas P. Pendergast, 58 of Golts, MD passed away on October 1, 2019 at home.

Tom was born on May 14, 1961, son of John W. Pendergast and Barbara Munce Carter. He was raised in New Castle, DE where he was a 1979 graduate of William Penn High School. He worked as an auto mechanic and welder.

Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Trey Pendergast.

He is survived by his mother Barbara Carter (Harry) of Golts, his father John W. Pendergast (Janice) of New Jersey; brothers, Terry Pendergast (Tina) of New Castle and Tal Pendergast (Connie) of Wilmington a sister, Theone Pendergast of New Castle; his half siblings, John Pendergast and Theand Pendergast; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 4 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where friends may call from 3 to 4 pm.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now