Thomas P. Pendergast
Golts, MD - Thomas P. Pendergast, 58 of Golts, MD passed away on October 1, 2019 at home.
Tom was born on May 14, 1961, son of John W. Pendergast and Barbara Munce Carter. He was raised in New Castle, DE where he was a 1979 graduate of William Penn High School. He worked as an auto mechanic and welder.
Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Trey Pendergast.
He is survived by his mother Barbara Carter (Harry) of Golts, his father John W. Pendergast (Janice) of New Jersey; brothers, Terry Pendergast (Tina) of New Castle and Tal Pendergast (Connie) of Wilmington a sister, Theone Pendergast of New Castle; his half siblings, John Pendergast and Theand Pendergast; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 4 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where friends may call from 3 to 4 pm.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019