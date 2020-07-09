1/1
Thomas R. Amatuzio
1947 - 2020
Thomas R. Amatuzio

Bear - Tom Amatuzio, Sr. passed away in the late evening, Sunday, July 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom grew up in Chester, Pennsylvania, and later settled in Delaware, where he met his darling wife of 49 years, Denise Marie. He went to Saint James Catholic High School in PA and completed a business management program at Purdue University.

He was very entrepreneurial and owned multiple businesses, most notably, four Thriftway supermarkets in Pennsylvania and Delaware over 12+ years. He also spent several years working at Info Systems, Inc./MTM Technologies, and later DART, where he developed many great friendships.

Tom was a jack-of-all-trades, and insatiably curious; the vastness of space and the universe fascinated him. He coached little league baseball and youth football and was an amateur "ham" radio operator.

He enjoyed Italian music, live theater, history, tinkering with model trains, old Disney films, and watching his Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles...but what he cherished most of all was time spent with family.

He will be remembered fondly for his kindness and generosity, someone who always stepped up to help those in need; his warmth and charm; a true gentleman that adored his wife and family.

Tom was predeceased by his father, Ralph T. Amatuzio; mother, Doris M. Amatuzio; and sister, Carol A. Amatuzio-Healy. He is survived by his loving wife, Denise; and their three children, Thomas R. Amatuzio, Jr. (spouse, Nicole), Lauren Derrickson (spouse, Patrick), Anthony "Tony" Amatuzio (spouse, Kristi); his brother, John C. Amatuzio; brother-in-law, Harry Healy; and six grandchildren, Anthony Bacher, Hannah Derrickson, Marco and Adrianna Amatuzio, and Ella and Dominic Amatuzio.

Due to Covid-19 considerations, a private service will be held for the family, and a memorial service for the public will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in his name to the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720.

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
