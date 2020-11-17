Thomas R. Ellis



Wilmington and Lewes - Thomas R. Ellis passed away Saturday, November 14th at his beach home with his family.



Tom was born on April 17, 1947 in Richmond, VA and moved to Wilmington, DE as a child. He graduated from Brandywine High School in 1966, where he played football. Tom attended Mars Hill College where he also played football. His love of sports continued as he coached his children in baseball and football. Tom loved his job as a construction superintendent. He was always doing some type of construction job even around the house and beach house.



Tom is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna Wadman Ellis; his daughter, Kelly Ellis; and his son, Thomas R. Ellis Jr.



A funeral service will be held privately, but friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, November 21 from 4-5pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington.









