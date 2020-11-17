1/1
Thomas R. Ellis
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas R. Ellis

Wilmington and Lewes - Thomas R. Ellis passed away Saturday, November 14th at his beach home with his family.

Tom was born on April 17, 1947 in Richmond, VA and moved to Wilmington, DE as a child. He graduated from Brandywine High School in 1966, where he played football. Tom attended Mars Hill College where he also played football. His love of sports continued as he coached his children in baseball and football. Tom loved his job as a construction superintendent. He was always doing some type of construction job even around the house and beach house.

Tom is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna Wadman Ellis; his daughter, Kelly Ellis; and his son, Thomas R. Ellis Jr.

A funeral service will be held privately, but friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, November 21 from 4-5pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCrery & Harra Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved