Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St Ann Catholic Church
691 Garfield Parkway
Bethany Beach, DE
Thomas R. McGrathSr.


1946 - 2019
Thomas R. McGrathSr. Obituary
Thomas R. McGrath,Sr.

Ocean View - On Monday, July 22, 2019, Thomas R. McGrath, Sr., loving Husband and Father passed away at the age of 73. Tom was born in Wilmington, Delaware to the Late Joseph T. & Rita J. (Denver) McGrath.

He was the owner & operator of McGrath Plumbing & Heating Company for 44 years.Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating and shared his passions with each of his children and grandchildren throughout the years.

Tom is survived by his wife of 44 years, Edna A. (Leski) McGrath, his children, Maureen Cathell and her husband Thomas, Mark West McGrath, Kellyanne Bowden and her partner Andrew Andrea and Thomas R. McGrath, Jr. and his partner Jennifer Wright. His Grandchildren, Courtney Malec and her husband Roman, Zachary Cullen, Logan Bowden, Trevor Bowden, Bailee Bowden, Olivia McGrath, Khloe McGrath as well as Lucas, Elaina and Logan. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy McGrath Lechmanik and several nieces and nephews.

Mass will be held at 11:30 AM, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Delaware, where a visitation will begin at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in honor of Thomas R. McGrath, Sr. to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019
