Thomas R. Stapleford
Wilmington - Thomas R. Stapleford passed away on May 24, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Robert and Bessie Stapleford. Tom graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School and attended Delaware Technical & Community College.
He had worked at Speakman Company, Air Products, Zenith, Job Corp and lastly at Wilmington Finishing Company as Safety Director. Tom was a lifetime active member of Brandywine Hundred Fire Company which he joined June 7, 1962 and also served on the board of directors. He volunteered at Alfred I DuPont Hospital. Tom enjoyed wood working, furniture making, hunting, fishing and hiking.
He is survived by his wife Beverly R. Stapleford, his sons, Michael Stapleford (Susan) and Timothy Stapleford (Linda), his grandchildren, Chris, Brittany, Elliot (Christina), Kaela, McKenna, and his expectant great-grandchild, his sisters, Joyce Clothier and Barbara Choplinsky and his dog Bella. In addition to his parents Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Stapleford.
Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brandywine Hundred Volunteer Fire Company, 1006 Brandywine Blvd, Belefonte, DE 19809. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 31, 2020.