Thomas Robert "Tom" McDowell, Jr.
New Castle - 89, passed away on August 16, 2020. Tom was predeceased by his first wife Bobbie in 1997, and his daughter Meg in 2004. He is survived by his wife Nancy Coning of New Castle, DE; children Paul McDowell (Mary) of Alexandria, VA, Laurie Worsham (Richard) of Little Rock, AR, Beth Friedman (Ed) of Wilmington, DE, Amy Lieberman (Randall) of Landenberg, PA and Tod McDowell of Gaithersburg, MD; his grandchildren Megan Friedman, Maura McDowell, Max Friedman (Stephanie Debuski), Avery Lieberman Eaton (Daniel), Stone Lieberman and Shelby Worsham and his darling great-granddaughter, Violet Eaton. For a complete obituary, please visit www.stranofeeley.com
