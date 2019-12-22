|
|
Thomas S. Blanton Jr.
New Castle - On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Thomas S. Blanton, Jr. passed away peacefully after a short illness.
Preceded in death were his parents Thomas S. Blanton, Sr., Mabel O. Williams and his sister, Sarah Y. Pulliam.
Thomas was the Marketing Director of Anco Products. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Temple University in Philadelphia in 1968.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 19, 2020 at Harry's Savoy Restaurant and Ballroom in Wilmington, DE from 2 pm until 8 pm.
Tom was very charitable. Among his favorites are the Delaware Rescue Mission and the Ronald McDonald House.
www.ewsmithfs.com
302-526-4662
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020