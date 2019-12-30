|
|
Thomas S. Brown
Ocean View - Thomas S. (Tommy) Brown, passed away peacefully at his home in Ocean View on December 18th, after a long illness. His wife of over 27 years, Patti, was with him.
He was born on January 25th, 1951, in Little Falls, NY, but grew up mainly in the Rockville, MD area. Tommy was a proud member of the USMC, serving his country with 2 tours in Vietnam. Tommy and Patti owned a custom storage company for years in Ocean View. Tommy loved the beach and surf-fishing, the veterans of this world, and the wonderful dogs he had in this life. But mostly he loved his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Ricks and her husband Donnell of Rockville, MD, Tiffany Moliere and her family of Cowen, WV. He is also survived by his son Jim David and his wife Kim of Middletown, DE. His beloved grandchildren are Steven Beard, Maddy David, and Jimmy David. Tommy is also survived by his brother Mike Brown of Westminster, MD, and his sister Pauline Panzone in Frederick, MD.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25th at post 7234 in Ocean View, from 1 to 4. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth, or Delaware Hospice.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020