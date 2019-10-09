|
|
Thomas V. Hynes, III
Cambridge, MA - Thomas V Hynes III of Cambridge, MA and formerly of Nashua, NH and Lexington, MA passed away on October 8, 2019. Devoted husband of Mary Boeh, formerly of Nashua NH. Loving father of Robert (Insook) Hynes of Vienna VA, Marya Hynes of Arlington VA, and Angeline (Robert Costello) of Arlington MA. Loving grandfather of Michael, Fiona, Pip, Domenic, Josie and Maisie. Cherished brother of Fr. John of Wilmington DE, Ed (Pat) of Lewis DE , Pat (Janice Raymond) of Montague MA, Veronica (John Grady) of Dover DE, Mary (Bob Rosen) of Scottsdale AZ, Monica (Peter Payack) of Cambridge MA, and Margaret (Marysol Asencio) of Mansfield Center CT. Predeceased by his brother Michael and parents Helen and Thomas. Tom was born in New Haven CT on August 11, 1938. Throughout his life he was a devout Catholic and for many years an active member in his Lexington and Nashua parishes. Tom earned a PhD in physics from Saint Louis University and the majority of his career at the US Army Materials Research Laboratory in Watertown MA and later in Aberdeen MD. Tom believed that scientific thought and religious faith are not in conflict, but complement and deepen our understanding of the universe. He was especially proud of his large and loving family; he loved keeping in touch with them and sharing stories about them. Tom appreciated the simple things in life, good food and drink, a hearty laugh with his family, and time spent with a good book, in prayer or gardening. In one of his favorite books, The Hobbit, Tolkien wrote "If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world." Tom did his part to make for a merrier world and he will be remembered by those who knew and loved him for exactly that. A family Mass will be celebrated followed by a private burial in Conway, MA on Friday, October 11, 2019.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge the dedicated and caring staff of Sancta Maria Nursing Facility for the compassionate care they provided Tom over the past many months and the Hospice team for their good care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sancta Maria Nursing Facility at http://sanctamaria.org/donate/ or 799 Concord Avenue, Cambridge MA 02138.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019