Resources
Thomas W. "Tom" Holden


1978 - 2019
Thomas W. "Tom" Holden Obituary
Thomas W. "Tom" Holden

Dover - Thomas W. "Tom" Holden, age 41, of Dover, DE, and formerly of Townsend, DE passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Dover, DE, on November 7, 1978, he was a son of Robert W. and Deloris C. (Gibbons) Holden, Sr. Tom was a dedicated insulator and worked for Local #42 Insulators Union in New Castle for 20 years. He enjoyed music and especially playing the guitar and drums. Tom loved taking care of his indoor and outdoor cats. He was loved by his family and friends, and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Deloris, of Townsend; significant other, Donna L. Humphreys of Dover; brother, Robert W. Holden, Jr. (Bethany Morris) of Newark; sister, Michele L. Huntley (Eric) of Middletown; nieces and nephew, Noelle Holden, Nina Holden, Griffin Morris and Mackenzie Morris; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
