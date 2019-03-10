|
|
Thomas W. Hutson, Jr.
Millsboro - Thomas W. Hutson, Jr., age 90, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE.
He was born in Wilmington, DE on March 26, 1928 son of the late, Thomas W. Hutson, Sr. and the late Mary (Jones) Hutson. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII.
Tom retired as a Sergeant with the Wilmington City Police Department where he served from 1949-1969. He then worked for approximately 17 years as a Magistrate with the State of Delaware retiring in the early 1990's.
He was an active community member in Wilmington and also in the Millsboro area. He was a Mason with the Granite-Corinthian Lodge No. 34 A.F. & A.M. in Wilmington, DE, a lifetime member of the Lower Delaware Shield & Square, a lifetime member of American Legion Post #28 in Millsboro, DE and the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of the Valley of Wilmington Delaware. Tom was also a member of the Delaware Association of Police, the Wilmington Association of Retired Police, a member of the Long Neck Cheer Center and also volunteered every Christmas with the Salvation Army as a bell ringer.
After moving permanently to Millsboro in 1969 he became very active in the Long Neck community. Tom was a charter member of the Long Neck United Methodist Church and also a charter member of Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad. He also enjoyed woodworking, making furniture and carving duck decoys. Tom was also a talented artist using both watercolors and oil-based paints.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjory V. Hutson in 2007; a son, Kenneth Hutson and a stepdaughter, Deborah Shank. He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Carol M. (Lamar) Hutson; two children, Karen Hutson of Millsboro, DE and Kurt Hutson and his wife, Sandra of Milford, DE; two sisters, Barbara Maloney and Mary (Mickey) Decino, both of Wilmington, DE; a stepson, Gregory Wilson and his wife, Wendy of Pottstown, PA and a stepson-in-law, Jesse Shank of Maytown, PA. Tom is also survived by six grandchildren, Michael Rowe of Greenwood, DE, Jennifer Rowe of Millsboro, DE, Thomas Hutson of Magnolia, DE, Katie Burris and her husband, Brian of Laurel, DE, Donald Hutson and his wife, Sarah of Milford, DE and Taylor Hutson of Milford, DE; nine great grandchildren, Zachary and Jayden Rowe, Courtney and Leah Rogers, Kaleb Hutson, Luke and Samuel Burris, and Kaden Hutson and Alivia Payson and four step grandchildren, Jared and Jordyn Shank and JC and Bryson Wilson.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE, where friends and family may call after 10 AM. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Tom's name to The Home of The Brave, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963 or the .
Online condolences may be made by visiting [email protected]
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019