Thomas William Campbell
Wilmington - Thomas William Campbell, 87, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away April 16 in Midlothian, VA after a short illness from Covid-19 virus. He was the only child of Miles Jenkins and Rachel Gardner Campbell. He is preceded in death by his daughter Laurie Campbell and granddaughter Morgan Campbell. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Barbara, his daughter Lynne Allen (John) of Richmond, VA; his son Tom Campbell (Dorothy) of Millersville, MD, and his grandchildren Chris, Catherine, and Miles.
He had a long career as a pharmacist in the state of Delaware, owning his own business in Seaford for 24 years before moving to Wilmington. He served in many capacities on the Delaware Board of Pharmacy from 1974-1984 including serving as its president in 1983. Tom was a member and Past Master of the Masonic Hiram Lodge No. 21 in Seaford, transferring his membership to the Granite-Corinthian Lodge no. 34 upon moving to Wilmington.
Tom believed in giving back to his community and volunteered for 15 years with the Mended Hearts at Christiana Hospital in Wilmington. He served in the Medical Reserve Corps, delivered Meals on Wheels and was an active member of the Hershey Run Condominium Association in Wilmington. Tom belonged to St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wilmington and served as an usher, a member on the Staff Parish Relations Committee and Chairman of the Finance Committee. In his spare time, Tom took art lessons at the Delaware Art Museum and the Yorklyn Community Center. His service to others proved to his family and friends that one person can make a difference. His smile, subtle humor, and gentle way of life will be missed. His was truly a life well-lived.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020