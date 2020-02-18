Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Pearson Hall on the University of Delaware's Newark campus
Fraser passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, in West Grove, Pennsylvania. He was born August 5, 1934 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada, the eldest son of T.D. and Evelyn (nee Fraser) Russell. Predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Shirley (nee Aldrich); Fraser is survived by his brother Don (Anne) of Victoria, British Columbia, his sister Maureen of Sherwood Park, Alberta, his sister Margaret (Hil) Reine of Edmonton, Alberta; three sons Bruce (Laurie) of Edmonton, Brian of Newark, Delaware and Carey (Melanie) of Jurancon, France; four grandchildren Quinn and Skye of Calgary, Alberta as well as Loic and Zoe of Jurancon. A member of the University of Delaware community since 1961, Fraser will be remembered by thousands of former students, colleagues and dear friends especially David Weir, Henry Glyde, Peggy Bottorff and Mary Herr.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 22, in Pearson Hall on the University of Delaware's Newark campus. A reception will follow in the lobby of the Harker Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Laboratory. Parking will be available in the Pearson Hall parking lot.

For more information visit www.udel.edu/udaily/2019/december/in-memoriam-t-w-fraser-russell-chemical-engineer/. Please consider a donation to "T.W. Fraser Russell Undergraduate Enrichment Endowment" via the University of Delaware website: http://bit.ly/twfrussell.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
