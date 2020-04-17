Resources
Hockessin, DE - passed away on April 14, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Sylvester Anderson; her children, Carla Anderson-Dorsey, Cheri and Carl Anderson; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center 501 W. 28th Street, Wilm, DE 19802. A public viewing will be held from 11-12:45 AM only. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020
