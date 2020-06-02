Thorp Georgeanne
Dover - Georgeanne Thorp, of Dover DE, passed away May 31, 2020.
She was a loving sister and is survived by brothers James Thorp and William Thorp; loving guardian of William DiMartine and Erick Clayville; and many nieces and nephews. She had a long and active life and will be missed.
All services will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.