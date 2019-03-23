|
Tilford "Pete" Trabbold
Townsend - Tilford "Pete" Trabbold, age 101, of Townsend, Delaware, passed away on March 19, 2019. He was the son of Blanche (Snow) and Walter Trabbold and was born in Roanoke, VA, and raised in Holly Oak, DE.
Pete participated for seventeen years in the semi-pro baseball league, both as a player and manager of the Holly Oak Club team and was later President of the Delaware Semi-Pro League. His love of baseball led him to try out for the Yankees.
He was self employed and owned and operated Bold Parking for 40+ years.
In retirement, he and his wife Adeline purchased a farm in Townsend and enjoyed their "little piece of heaven".
He was predeceased by his brother Carmer Trabbold and his sister Eleanor Schaffer.
He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Adeline (Cox); his daughter Doris Boulanger (James); his grandchildren, Holly Collas (Charles), Jeffrey Boulanger (Linda); and his great grandchildren Miranda and Cole Boulanger; and his two brothers Walter Trabbold (Peggy) and Raymond Trabbold.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on March 25, 2019 at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware 19803 from 10:00 am until 11:30 am followed by a short service.
Burial service will be private.
