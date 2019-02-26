|
Tim Waite
Landenberg, PA - Tim Waite, loving and beloved husband, dad, son, and brother passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by those who loved him.
He attended Bloomsburg University, where he studied computer science, played football, and met Shelley, the love of his life and wife of 28 years.
Tim had a successful career in telecommunications and technology with Nortel and MBNA before retiring in 2007. His passions included golf, watching Steelers and Penn State Football, and sitting on tropical beach with a cold drink.
But his most important role, and the one which brought him the greatest joy was as dad to twin daughters, Rebecca and Rachel. Throughout his life he was an avid supporter and their number one field hockey and competitive cheerleading fan.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Ralph.
In addition to his wife, Shelley and daughters, Rebecca and Rachel, Tim is survived by his mother, Florence, sister, Laurie and his loving family in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.
The family would like to give special thanks to the truly incredible staff at Christiana Hospital, Wing 2D for their care and compassion.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1st from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Hockessin Methodist Church, 7250 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, Delaware. The service will follow at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions in Tim's memory to THON at https://thon.donordrive.com/participant/14940 or to Juniata College Field Hockey at www.juniata.edu/give. For a complete obituary and to send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019