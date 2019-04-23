|
Timothy G. Brady
Newport - Timothy G. Brady, age 58, passed away after a short battle with cancer. He rode into the sunset on his Fat Boy on Saturday, April 20th, 2019. Never was there a more fitting date, considering his love for, you know, reefer, man. He left us pissed off, not because he was surrounded by his family but because he had a lot more living to do and was not ready to leave this world.
He was born March 19, 1961, in Wilmington, Delaware. He graduated from St. Elizabeth's high school in 1979, but he came back in 1980 to deal a J or two, but Sister Mary something or other wasn't having it and suggested an alternative career path.
So with a new purpose, Timmy headed to General Motors where he spent 29 years on the line. But what Timmy loved the most, other than a cold Bud and a shot of Crown, was spending time with his kids. He coached all of his kids in their favorite sports. Timmy was a simple man and lived life just as it was; an exceptional ride through Daytona Beach Bike Week.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Elizabeth Brady. Tim is survived by his children Kevin Brady, Tara Jamieson and her husband Adam, and John Brady; his grandchildren Bruce and Jack Jamieson; his sisters, Marie Pierce and her husband, Eric (the best cook he ever knew), and Janey MacDonald; his nieces and nephew Erika and Brady Pierce and Paige MacDonald and a host of family and friends.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Timmy touched are invited to the CORLETO-LATINA FAMILY CENTER located at 807 N. Union St., Wilmington DE 19805, for Visitation from 3:00 - 6:00pm, with service starting at 6:00pm, on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019, to reminiscence, support each other, and celebrate his life by toking a J if that's your style.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713
