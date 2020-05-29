Timothy Gerald McCormick
New Castle - Timothy Gerald McCormick, age 61, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home. Tim was born in Wilmington, DE to the late John P. and Suzanne H. McCormick. He was a hardworking man, a loving son, brother, and father, and a loyal friend to many. Tim worked diligently alongside his father and brothers installing insulation in his early years. He then set out to start his own company, Diamond Restoration, which he ran successfully for 11 years. Tim's main joys in life were time with his son John, riding his Harley, and his dog Ziva.
He is survived by his son, John McCormick: his brothers: Kevin, Terrance, Michael, and James McCormick; 10 nieces and nephews; and 5 great nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Suzanne H. McCormick; his two brothers: John and Dennis McCormick; and his nephew Kevin P. McCormick Jr. Tim will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of his life will be held in the coming weeks. The family asks those interested in attending check Tim McCormick's Facebook page or on the funeral home website at www.stranofeeley.com where condolences may also be left. Memorial service information will be updated when available.
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.