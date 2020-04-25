|
|
Timothy "Timmy" Joseph Kuhn
Newark - Timothy (Timmy) Joseph Kuhn passed away suddenly at his home on April 22, 2020 at the age of 51.
He was born in Wilmington, Delaware to Eileen Kuhn and the late Joseph Richard Kuhn. Tim grew up in Wilmington and attended Salesianum High School. After he graduated from Rowan University with a degree in Business Management, Tim started what would be a long successful career in sales management. His most recent position was as Housing Supervisor for Peace by Piece, Inc, where he touched many lives.
From a young age, Tim excelled in sports, especially in football and baseball. His baseball career started playing for Naamans Little League and Del Vets and continued through high school. Tim played football for the Brandywine Warriors and Salesianum, which earned him a college football scholarship. Some of his greatest sports accomplishments were being selected for All State football and baseball and playing in the Blue Gold game. Tim's love for sports continued as he was an avid fan of the Eagles, Phillies and college football.
As a dedicated father, Tim had a firm understanding of what was important. He treasured his children and his proudest moments revolved around them and their accomplishments. Tim had a "bigger than life," vivacious personality and a great sense of humor which would often make him the life of the party at friend and family gatherings. He was known to have a big heart, always willing to lend a hand, and treated his many friends as family.
Tim is survived by his mother, Eileen Kuhn; his four loving children, Jaclyn (20), Kristina (18), Justin (13), Ryan (12); brother, Michael (Michelle); sister, Beverly (Christopher); brother, Gary (Tracy); nieces, Jessica, Victoria and Madison; and nephew, Chase. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph R. Kuhn. Tim will be dearly missed by his family and friends and will forever be in our hearts.
Due to the unfortunate event of the Coronavirus, services will be held privately. A celebration of Tim's life will be announced at a later date. All are welcome.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020