Timothy Malandruccolo
Wilmington - Timothy Malandruccolo, age 67, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Regency Healthcare.
Born in Wilmington, Tim is the son of Pauline P. McGraw and Thomas Malandruccolo. Tim is survived by his siblings, Thomas Malandruccolo, Josephine Baron, Mary Malandruccolo and Cathryn Hewes, in addition nieces and nephews.
A brief niche-side service will be held on Wednesday, February 26th at 2 PM at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720. No other services will follow. MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020