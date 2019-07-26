|
Timothy R. Peters
Elkton, MD - Timothy R. Peters, age 55, of Elkton, MD passed away at home on Wednesday, July 24 2019.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 9-10:30 am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek followed by a funeral service at 10:30. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Lancaster Ave., Wilmington. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's paper. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal on July 26, 2019