Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Rd.
Pike Creek, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Rd.
Pike Creek, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy R. Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy R. Peters Obituary
Timothy R. Peters

Elkton, MD - Timothy R. Peters, age 55, of Elkton, MD passed away at home on Wednesday, July 24 2019.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 9-10:30 am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek followed by a funeral service at 10:30. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Lancaster Ave., Wilmington. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's paper. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now