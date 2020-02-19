|
|
Timothy Smith
Elkton, MD - Timothy (Tim) B. Smith of Elkton, MD, age 79, passed away peacefully Monday, February 17, 2020. Tim was born on July 2, 1940 in Wilmington, DE to the late Herbert and Virginia Smith.
Tim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie Smith; daughter, Laura Steele and her fiancé, John Mucha; son, Todd Smith; grandchildren: Emma and Colin Steele and sister, Penny O'Donnell and her husband Patrick and their children: Heather Bouchelle and Erin O'Donnell.
Tim was a 1958 graduate of Newark High and 1967 graduate of The Defiance College. He was in the U.S. Army and played in the Army Band.
While Tim had a career in the trucking industry, his passion was music. He was a drum major in the Newark High School Band and played the trumpet throughout his high school and college years. He took up the fiddle when he was 60, playing bluegrass music in local jams.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing and service on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Newark United Methodist Church. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "American Parkinson Disease Association" and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020