Timothy Wayne Lamberth

Timothy Wayne Lamberth Obituary
Timothy Wayne Lamberth

Pembroke, VA - Timothy Wayne Lamberth, 61 departed this life Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home in Pembroke, VA. Timothy was born in Augusta, Georgia to Arthur Glyn Lamberth and Joyce Sowder Palmer on May 10, 1958. He is preceded in death by his father Arthur Lamberth and a step-father Carter Palmer.

He was a hardworking computer programmer having received 2 four year degrees in computer science and electrical engineering from the University of Delaware. Tim also had a two year degree in Biblical Studies from Emmaus Bible College in Iowa. Tim worked for the Department of the Navy and the Department of the Army for many years as a computer programmer. As a boy, Tim worked on a Dairy farm and thoroughly enjoyed those years. Tim was recently retired. In his retirement, Tim enjoyed fixing up and remodeling old houses.

Tim was also a proud member of Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, VA. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Diane W. Lamberth, two daughters, Faith and Grace Lamberth of the home, his mother, Joyce Palmer, his brother Tracy Lamberth, Sisters Jo Nell Hammond of Frankford, DE, Angie Westerfer of WV, Cindy Coan of Leesport, PA, Bonnie Collini of Englewood, FL, and Rosanne Middleton of Huntsville, AL, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a funeral service on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, VA with Pastor Shahn Wilburn officiating. A graveside service will follow at Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, VA Kendall Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting

kendallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
