Timothy Wilson "Tim" Lutte
1967 - 2020
Newark - Timothy Wilson "Tim" Lutte, age 52, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on November 10, 1967, he was the son of Don Elmer and Patricia Ann (Powell) Lutte. Tim was a graduate of Glasgow High School. He worked for Macy's and later for Overture Ultimate Home Electronics as a manager. He enjoyed fishing, golf and watching sports.

Tim is survived by his sisters, Tammy Averell (John) and Karen Justison (Johnny); nieces, Lauren Gates (Jack), Katharine Averell and Brooke Justison; and great niece, Gwendolyn Gates.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's memory to atTAck Addiction, P.O. Box 36, Bear, DE 19701.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
