Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-0300
Tina Marie Biggers Jacono


1967 - 2020
Tina Marie Biggers Jacono Obituary
Tina Marie Biggers Jacono

Middletown - Tina Marie Biggers Jacono, age 52, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on April 28, 1967, she was a daughter of C. Daniel Biggers and Camille (Antione) Clark. Tina worked as a realtor for Long & Foster Associates in Elkton, MD and was a graduate of Realtors Institute. She was a lifetime member of Cranston Heights Fire Co., serving as a firefighter and ambulance driver. Tina was a passionate animal lover, especially her horses and dog, Petey. In her spare time, she enjoyed going crabbing, boating and upkeeping her property.

Tina is survived by her husband, Stephen D. Jacono; daughter, Amanda Applegate (Jimmy); stepsons, Tony Jacono and Cody Charles; father, C. Daniel Biggers; mother, Camille Clark (Edward); siblings, Diane Wysock, Alicia Biggers and Christopher Biggers; and grandchildren, Kyle Applegate and Natalie Jacono.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, interment will be held privately, and a service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tina's memory to the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
