Tina Marie Pedicone
Port Charlotte, FL - Tina Marie Pedicone, age 54, formerly of Wilmington died suddenly on February 11th in Port Charlotte, FL with her family by her side. She was born on February 23, 1964 and graduated from Thomas McKean High school in 1982.
Tina loved living in Florida and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She never hesitated to offer her home and a hot meal to any friend who fell on hard times.
She is survived by her ex-spouse and life long partner Thomas Raine; her sons; Michael Raine & David Raine (Morgan); Her brothers, Vincent Pedicone (Diane) & Daniel Pedicone; Her identical twin sister, Terri Palandrani (Paul); two grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews. She is predeceased in death by her parents; Samuel Pedicone and Helen Pedicone and her sister-in-law; Wendi Pedicone.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Port Charlotte, FL.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019