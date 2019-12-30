|
|
Tina Orton Smokovich
Georgetown - Tina Orton Smokovich, age 64 of Georgetown, DE, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at her residence. She was born on July 15, 1955 in Lewes, DE, daughter of the late Capt. James Richard and Barbara S. Orton.
Tina was a graduate of Cape Henlopen High School, Class of 1973 and Beebe School of Nursing, Class of 1976. She enjoyed a lifelong career as a registered nurse, beginning at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, then to Milwaukee, WI for several years, where she and her husband started their family and raised 2 beautiful children. After 15 years in Milwaukee, Tina and her family moved to Newark, DE, where she worked in the cardiac ICU at Christiana Hospital. She retired from Christiana after 25 dedicated years. She had a passion for people and caring for them, from her countless patients, to her mother in her golden years. During her retirement , Tina took pleasure in reading, playing Candy Crush, shopping with her best friend Joyce, and being a part of her Wednesday breakfast group, the "Cape Henlopen Women's Honor Society". Above all, she cherished time spent with those she held dear. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Tina was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom Smokovich. She is survived by her daughter, Heather E. Meredith (Ryan) of Wilmington, NC; her son, Toby J. Smokovich of Georgetown, DE; her granddaughter, Paige; her brothers: Rich Orton (Linda) of West Chester, PA, Gerry Orton of Rehoboth Beach, DE, and Rob Orton (Dana) of Lewes, DE; her sister, Tammy Campbell (Mike) of Newtown, PA; her numerous nieces and nephews; her best friend of 60 years, Joyce Edgens of Georgetown, DE; her loyal canine companion, Minxie; and several dear friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE where friends may call beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the services at St. Peters Cemetery, Pilottown Road, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Tina's memory to .
Please visit Tina's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019