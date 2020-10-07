Tina P. Eisenhauer
New Castle - Tina Eisenhauer went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 65. She was born to parents Lorraine and Edward McDaniel in Fairbanks, Alaska on May 25, 1955.
Her father was in the army and her early years were spent in Alaska, Texas, Panama and Georgia before settling down in Newark Delaware. There she would graduate from Newark High School in 1973 and go on to earn a degree in special education from the University of Delaware in 1977. She married David in 1978. She taught in the Red Clay School District for several years and in 1987 she began her career at Wilmington Christian School. She was a beloved 1st grade teacher for many years. Her desire to spend more time supporting students with learning differences spurred her to help build the Learning Support program at WCS. She was teaching and championing students up until her death.
But to those closest to her she was a wonderful mother and an amazing wife. She is survived by husband David of 42 years and three children. Candice Eisenhauer, Tara (Jon) McAllister and Wallace (Christine) Eisenhauer and five grandchildren she adored and treasured, Parker and Ellie McAllister and Hayden, Avery and Lillian Eisenhauer. She is also survived by her mother, Lorraine and brother, Alan McDaniel.
A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, Landenburg, PA at 3:00pm on Saturday October 10, 2020. A visitation begins at 1:30pm. The service will be outside so all are welcome. All guests are asked to practice social distancing. The service will be live streamed at www.cornerstonepca.com/livestream
. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Wilmington Christian Learning Support Program. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
