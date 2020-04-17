|
Toni Ann Malascalza
New Castle - Toni Ann Malascalza passed away unexpectedly on April 16th, 2020 at the age of 69. Toni Ann spent most of her adult life in California involved in the music industry. She had many talents but mostly loved to sing and draw. The last four years she was a resident at Gordy Place Group Home, where she was loved and taken care of.
Toni Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Malascalza. She is survived by her cousin, Diana Rykaczewski (Rick) and many more cousins.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gordy Place Group Home, 204 Gordy Pl., New Castle, DE 19720-4704. To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com
