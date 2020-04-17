Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Resources
More Obituaries for Toni Malascalza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toni Ann Malascalza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Toni Ann Malascalza Obituary
Toni Ann Malascalza

New Castle - Toni Ann Malascalza passed away unexpectedly on April 16th, 2020 at the age of 69. Toni Ann spent most of her adult life in California involved in the music industry. She had many talents but mostly loved to sing and draw. The last four years she was a resident at Gordy Place Group Home, where she was loved and taken care of.

Toni Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Malascalza. She is survived by her cousin, Diana Rykaczewski (Rick) and many more cousins.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gordy Place Group Home, 204 Gordy Pl., New Castle, DE 19720-4704. To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

(302) 731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Toni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -