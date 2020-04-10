Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Tonya Kay Sabla Obituary
Tonya Kay Sabla

Newark - Tonya Kay Sabla, age 78, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Born in Du Quoin, Il on January 24, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Lowell and Clema (Weston) Green. Tonya dedicated her life to her family as a talented homemaker. She loved spending time with the "Driveway Divas" in her neighborhood or attending University of Delaware football games. Tonya was the happiest in the company of her beloved family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Tonya was preceded in death by her husband, Markle E. Sabla. She is survived by her children, Mark J. Sabla (Michelle) of Elkton, MD and Amy K. Wolfe (Marc) of Media, PA; grandchildren, Amber Wolfe and Addison Wolfe; and canine companion, Ginger.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tonya's memory to the Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
