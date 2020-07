Tonya Kay SablaNewark - Tonya Kay Sabla, age 78, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately.A full obituary can be found at spicermullikin.com SPICER-MULLIKINFUNERAL HOMES& CREMATORY302-368-9500