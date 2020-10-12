1/1
Tori A. Donovan
Tori A. Donovan

Newark - Tori Amanda Donovan, age 36, of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 10, 2020. Tori adored her daughter who was the love of her life. Tori enjoyed hanging out with her nieces and nephew. She also had a dear friend, Val Quickle, who held a special place in her heart. Tori enjoyed walking at Brandywine Park and reading. Tori had an interest in dental work and had aspirations of making it a career. She appreciated the help and support that she received from the girls and staff at the Limen House. Tori, with her loving heart and joking personality, will be greatly missed.

Tori is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Grace Donovan; parents, William and Donna Donovan; brother, Logan Donovan (Erin); sister, Ashli Sartori (Bobby); nieces and nephew: Lilyana Sartori, Emmie Donovan, and Kolby Donovan; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and cousins: Kelly, Kyle, Steven, and Adam.

A visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, from 6-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Tori's life at 7 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Tori's memory to the Limen House -TRIAD, PO Box 1306, Wilmington, DE 19899For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
