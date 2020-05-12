Tory E. Adams
Tory E. Adams

Wilmington - Tory E. Adams, age 24, of Wilmington, DE, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, 2020. A 2014 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Tory proudly served as a corporal in the US Marine Corps.

Tory is survived by his parents, Jamie & Chris McKeown; 4 siblings; and extended family.

A mobile visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 2-4 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702. Please remain in your cars and follow the instructions of funeral staff when you arrive. A Mass of Christian Burial, burial at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, and celebration of life will take place at a later date. For expanded obituary, directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery,
Celebration of Life
Burial
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
