Tory E. Adams
Wilmington - Tory E. Adams, age 24, of Wilmington, DE, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, 2020. A 2014 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Tory proudly served as a corporal in the US Marine Corps.
Tory is survived by his parents, Jamie & Chris McKeown; 4 siblings; and extended family.
A mobile visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 2-4 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702. Please remain in your cars and follow the instructions of funeral staff when you arrive. A Mass of Christian Burial, burial at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, and celebration of life will take place at a later date. For expanded obituary, directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Wilmington - Tory E. Adams, age 24, of Wilmington, DE, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, 2020. A 2014 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Tory proudly served as a corporal in the US Marine Corps.
Tory is survived by his parents, Jamie & Chris McKeown; 4 siblings; and extended family.
A mobile visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 2-4 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702. Please remain in your cars and follow the instructions of funeral staff when you arrive. A Mass of Christian Burial, burial at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, and celebration of life will take place at a later date. For expanded obituary, directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.