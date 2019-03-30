Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Clymer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy Ann Clymer


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tracy Ann Clymer Obituary
Tracy Ann Clymer

Wilmington - Tracy Ann Clymer, age 53, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 6 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 6 pm. Interment will be held privately.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now