Tracy Ann Clymer
Wilmington - Tracy Ann Clymer, age 53, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 6 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 6 pm. Interment will be held privately.
